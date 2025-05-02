BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,554.60, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in BILL by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

