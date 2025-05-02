Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Financial Contrast

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cosmos Group and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Burford Capital has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39% Burford Capital 34.81% 8.07% 4.28%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Cosmos Group and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burford Capital has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and Burford Capital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.74 -$77.34 million N/A N/A Burford Capital $341.23 million 8.72 $610.52 million $0.65 20.85

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

