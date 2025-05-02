Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,253 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day moving average is $228.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.