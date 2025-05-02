Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $325.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.53. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,600. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $1,980,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

