Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $1,980,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,021,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,886,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 656.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.