Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $293.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average is $282.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,840 shares of company stock worth $1,980,999. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

