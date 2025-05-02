Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $299.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total value of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

