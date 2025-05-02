Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

