Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Camping World alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12. Camping World has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Camping World’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner bought 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,307 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,110,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,643,000 after buying an additional 264,935 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Camping World by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after buying an additional 975,168 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth $62,142,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Camping World by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,875,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,258 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.