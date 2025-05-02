Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

CAMT opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

