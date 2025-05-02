Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target to $1.80

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $1.80 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

AKYA opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 162.99% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

