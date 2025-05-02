Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $91.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 83,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 312.2% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 87,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.