Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $71.10 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 3533991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,912,000 after buying an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

