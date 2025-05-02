Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.33.
Canfor Stock Up 1.7 %
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.