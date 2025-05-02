Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 64.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFP. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canfor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC downgraded Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Canfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CFP

Canfor Stock Up 1.7 %

Canfor Company Profile

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$12.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.44.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corp is a softwood lumber company that also owns around half of Canfor Pulp. It is active throughout North America, with lumber mills in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Southeastern United States. It has two reportable segments: Lumber and Pulp and Paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.