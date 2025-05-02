Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Cannae worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $5,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Cannae by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 581,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 62,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

