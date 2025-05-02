Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

