Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on InflaRx FY2025 Earnings

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InflaRx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for InflaRx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

InflaRx stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $124.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.21.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 33,362.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

