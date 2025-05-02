Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Verona Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 150.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,004.80. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,784,949.60. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,080 shares of company stock worth $2,194,582. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.