Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts PRQR FY2025 Earnings

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

