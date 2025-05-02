Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Strong-Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 346,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.