Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $15,184,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

