Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.
CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Castle Biosciences
Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.