Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $455,496.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,955.80. This trade represents a 21.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock worth $774,644 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

