CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Raised to $5.25

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CEMEX by 123.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEMEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,269 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

