Cencora (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $298.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02. Cencora has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $296.65.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. The trade was a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cencora by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cencora by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.