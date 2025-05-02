Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 12458650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.50%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.