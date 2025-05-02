Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 12458650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127,617 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,572,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $811,769,000 after purchasing an additional 382,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,663 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,446,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,467,000 after buying an additional 117,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,783,000 after buying an additional 1,873,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.50%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

