Centric Wealth Management Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average of $207.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

