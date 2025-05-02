CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Price Target Raised to $68.00

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Shares of CGON opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $30,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CG Oncology by 3,957.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CG Oncology by 1,051.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

