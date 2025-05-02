Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $254.00 to $258.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.46.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.55. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $153.03 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

