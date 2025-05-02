CIBC Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

CHE.UN opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Scott William Rook bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,054.48. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 60,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$556,817.94. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

