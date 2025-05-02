CIBC Cuts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $47.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Methanex Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $857.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

