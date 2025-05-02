Citigroup Cuts Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target to $68.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dayforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Dayforce during the third quarter valued at $2,105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,135,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dayforce by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.