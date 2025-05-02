Citigroup Cuts NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $11.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NRDS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $669.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.41.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $901,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in NerdWallet by 3,417.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

