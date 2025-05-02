Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Republic Services stock opened at $249.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.68. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $251.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $184,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,836,000 after buying an additional 499,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.