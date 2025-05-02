Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

DEC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. Diversified Energy has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Energy by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

