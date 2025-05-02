Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Civeo were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Civeo by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Civeo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $18.72 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

