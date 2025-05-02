CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $79.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

CMS stock opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

