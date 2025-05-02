Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $6,975,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

CCEP stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.8993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

