Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 234.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCU stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.