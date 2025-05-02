Comparing Bloom Energy (BE) and The Competition

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bloom Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.47 billion -$302.12 million -84.20 Bloom Energy Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -0.31

Bloom Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -10.29% -20.32% -3.94% Bloom Energy Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Bloom Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloom Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 2 9 9 2 2.50 Bloom Energy Competitors 97 608 852 36 2.52

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.86%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

