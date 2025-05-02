Comparing Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pulse Biosciences and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sight Sciences 0 5 2 0 2.29

Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences N/A -96.89% -74.83% Sight Sciences -63.30% -47.28% -32.72%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pulse Biosciences and Sight Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,650.14 -$42.21 million N/A N/A Sight Sciences $79.87 million 1.99 -$55.55 million ($1.03) -2.99

Pulse Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. It also offers TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction, as well as related components. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. Sight Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

