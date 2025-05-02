COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

CMPS opened at $4.10 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $379.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

