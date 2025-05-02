CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompX International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIX stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.94. CompX International Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

CompX International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. CompX International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CompX International in a report on Friday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.