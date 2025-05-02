Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Financial Review

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 2.61% 16.67% 5.63% PayPal 13.04% 23.67% 5.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Concentrix and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 1 3 1 3.00 PayPal 2 15 19 1 2.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Concentrix presently has a consensus price target of $65.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.86%. PayPal has a consensus price target of $83.77, suggesting a potential upside of 28.08%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than PayPal.

90.3% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Concentrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and PayPal”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $9.59 billion 0.34 $251.22 million $3.99 12.69 PayPal $31.80 billion 2.01 $4.15 billion $4.01 16.31

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Concentrix. Concentrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Concentrix has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Concentrix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation services that design and engineer CX solutions to enable efficient customer self-service and build customer loyalty; customer engagement solutions and services that address the entirety of the customer lifecycle; AI technology that can intelligently act on customer intent to improve customer experience with non-human engagement; voice of the customer and analytics solutions to gather and analyze customer feedback to foster loyalty to, and growth with, clients; analytics and consulting solutions that synthesize data and provide professional insight to improve clients’ customer experience strategies; vertical business process outsourcing (BPO) services; and back office BPO services that support clients in non-customer facing areas. The company’s clients include technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others, as well as global IPOs, social brands, and banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Newark, California.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.