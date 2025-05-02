Contrasting Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Gran Tierra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Gran Tierra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 90.84% 102.62% 102.62% Gran Tierra Energy 7.17% 11.36% 3.28%

Volatility and Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gran Tierra Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $13.62 million 3.76 $15.22 million $0.73 4.13 Gran Tierra Energy $621.85 million 0.25 -$6.29 million $0.16 27.00

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and Gran Tierra Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gran Tierra Energy. VOC Energy Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gran Tierra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Gran Tierra Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

