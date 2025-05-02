Contrasting Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Keyuan Petrochemicals and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyuan Petrochemicals 0 0 0 0 0.00 LanzaTech Global 0 2 0 0 2.00

LanzaTech Global has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 769.94%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Keyuan Petrochemicals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global $49.59 million 0.92 -$134.10 million ($0.70) -0.33

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and LanzaTech Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Keyuan Petrochemicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LanzaTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares Keyuan Petrochemicals and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyuan Petrochemicals N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global -223.03% -180.10% -58.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Keyuan Petrochemicals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyuan Petrochemicals

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment). The Petrochemicals Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of mixed light aromatics, mixed heavy aromatics, fine propylene, propane, butane, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), methyltert-butylether and styrene. The Rubber Segment includes the manufacturing and sales of various rubber products. It manufactures and supplies various petrochemical and rubber products, including petrochemical products, such as Benzene Toluene-Xylene Aromatics (BTX Aromatics), propylene, styrene, LPG, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) and rubber products.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

