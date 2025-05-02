Cormark Estimates Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$155.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.57. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$86.66 and a 12-month high of C$175.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total transaction of C$787,455.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total value of C$1,483,200.00. Insiders sold 31,825 shares of company stock worth $4,798,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.