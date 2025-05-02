Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coterra Energy traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 6828638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,147,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $621,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 143,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

