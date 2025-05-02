Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

