Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coya Therapeutics were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 551,725 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,941 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Coya Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:COYA opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

