Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 4,308.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 35.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 66,713 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCAP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $15.70 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $581.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 84.42%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

